More drama as Mr Ibu’s son says he is in charge of father’s account

Daniel Okafor, the second son to actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu has reacted to online reports that the actor's bank account has been hijacked by Jasmine, the actor's abducted child.



He made the comment after accusations by Stella Okafor, the actor’s wife in a post on Instagram claimed that monies donated to assist in the wellbeing of the actor had been hijacked.



Her post partly read, “I do not have access to the main Access bank account where people make donations. It is being secretly controlled by Jazmine yet she is cooking up all kinds of lies and propaganda against me to keep absolute control of that account. How she manipulated her way and took control of that account is a story for another day.”



When contacted, Jasmine said she had no comment because she didn't want to be involved in any family drama.



“I do not want to be involved with the online drama, at least not yet. I am more concerned for Daddy’s well-being,” she said.



Jasmine suggested that our correspondent speak with Mr. Ibu’s son, who introduced himself as Daniel Okafor.



“My name is Daniel Okafor; I am John Okafor’s second son. There is no truth in what Stella Maris has been sharing online. Jasmine does not have access to that account; I have access to it. I am the signatory to the account and my father’s next of kin.”



Daniel also disclosed that Stella Maris is his stepmother, refusing to share more details about his mother.



“She is my stepmother. My mother is not around at the moment,” Daniel said.