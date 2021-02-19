You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 02 19Article 1184035

Music of Friday, 19 February 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Moor Sound releases steamy visuals for his song ‘Machine’

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Musician Moor Sound play videoMusician Moor Sound

After the successful release of his debut album, 'Summertime Sound' in 2020, Ghanaian music producer, Isaac Bempong known by his stage name, Moor Sound has released the music video to the song, ‘Machine‘.

The music video for ‘Machine', directed by SP is a steamy one, right in line with the subtle yet explicit lyrics of the song. The lighting coupled with the models and Moor Sound’s performance will definitely have your eyes glued to the screen all through the video.

‘Machine‘ is one of the songs off the 'Summertime Sound' album with an interesting story around it. The song was recorded at the time Ghana went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Moor Sound, spending most of the time working on beats with no artist coming in and out of the studio during that period - he put his vocals on a song for the first time and the result: a catchy 3-minute song glorifying the body of his love interest.

"I was going for a Bollywood-Turkish kind of vibe for the production but, I also wanted the vocals to be as African as possible. One thing about me is, I usually have a melody in my head anytime I work on a beat so putting my vocals on wasn’t so difficult to do," he said.

‘Machine‘ would be the second music video Moor Sound has released, off the album. The album has arguably accomplished its purpose of showing off the young producer’s effortless skill at putting out different sounds and established Moor Sound as not just a producer but an artist as well.

'Summertime Sound' is a feel-good 7-track Afrobeat album with features from $pacely, Yaa Pono, Kiddblack, Tulenkey and more. The album came after the release of several joint Hip-Hop projects including the highly successful 'Here for a Good Time Not a Long Time' EP with La Même Gang’s Kiddblack in 2019.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

The operation was led by New York FBI and IRS, CI agents

How US busted Ghana’s $50m ‘sakawa’ empire run by 6 men

Sports

Female player, Grace Lartey with Dj Nyami

My father reported me to the police because I decided to play football - Female player

Business

George Tettey, Chief Revenue Officer Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority

Containers cannot be stolen at Port - Customs

Africa

Africa's virus deaths have now reached 100,000

Africa coronavirus deaths surpass 100,000 after second wave

Opinions

Face mask

Who is behind the Facemask?