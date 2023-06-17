Month Long ban on drumming and noise making lifted in Accra

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The ban on drumming and noise making in the Ga Mashie and other areas under Gbese, Otublohum, Sempe, Akamajen, Asere, Abola and Ngleshie Alata, has been lifted with a call for peace and unity to ensure development.



The Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II beat the Odadao twin drums to signify the lifting of the month-long ban on drumming and noise-making.



The ban was to allow the traditional priests to meditate and pray for a bumper harvest prior to the Homowo festival.



Today, the month-long ban on drumming and noise-making has been lifted.



The lifting of the ban means that people living in towns and villages under Gbese, Otublohum, Sempe, Akamajen, Asere, Abola and Ngleshie Alata, can now use musical instruments, clap and play music during their social and religious activities.



The ritual performed by the traditional priests also serves as a signal that the annual Homowo was imminent.



The festival has its origins in the migration of the Ga’s from Israel many years ago, during which they experienced drought and famine, but were finally saved. After overcoming those challenges, they mark the festival to commemorate their eventual victory over hunger.



The Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II called for peace and unity among the people for development.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo Constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye also called for togetherness.



The traditional ritual which heralds the annual Homowo, was witnessed by many, including tourists.