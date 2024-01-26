Money spent on football should be invested into Ghanaian music – Lyrical Joe

Entertainment of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Award-winning Rapper, Lyrical Joe, has said Ghanaian artistes can make a lot of impact globally if the same amount spent on football is invested in music.





He stated that one of the reasons most Ghanaians feel hurt and disappointed in the Black Stars whenever they lose a game, is due to the huge amounts the government spends on them.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye, he said,



“The amount that is spent by the government on football to sponsor all these things, the same amount is not spent by the government on music.



"Maybe the musicians themselves spend that amount on their music but the government doesn’t spend that colossal amount on us. That’s why people really get hurt or the country will really be affected when we lose in a competition like that because the money involved is not child’s play money."



He added, “Of course we can win the Grammys and make more impact with that kind of resources and it’s evident not like anyone is lying or anything else.”