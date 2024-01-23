Money is my girlfriend, I don’t care what people say - Cheddar brags

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

The leader of The New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar has responded to criticisms concerning the source of his wealth in his bid to venture into politics.



He stated that the prudent management of his finances has helped him to sustain his wealth for some time now which would be difficult for him to lose it even if he faces difficulties in the future.



Cheddar urged persons who are lambasting and raising concerns about his wealth to focus on the message he carries as a presidential candidate and not the source of his resources which has become a talking point in the country.



Speaking in an interview with Kofi TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Cheddar bragged about his wealth and chided individuals who criticize him, adding that he has not heard about their complaints.



“As for money, it is my girlfriend. We came to meet it and we will leave it on earth. How you handle and pamper money will make it like you. Money likes me, it comes back even when I leave it. When I speak it listens meanwhile some people don't know how to manage it and they end up losing it. I share it with everyone including the blind, rich and poor.



“If people don’t understand, today let me tell them that money is my girlfriend. The name Cheddar means money. It leaves a lot of people but it wants to write history with me and God has given me that crown. I have not heard what people are saying about my wealth, they should rather listen to what I am saying,” he said.



The source of Cheddar's wealth has been a major talking point in Ghana especially after he officially unveiled himself as the leader of The New Force political movement.



He hopes to become the president of Ghana if the Ghanaian electorate give him the nod in the December 7, 2024 presidential polls as he aims at contesting as an independent candidate.



