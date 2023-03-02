Mona4Reall tops social media trends over court case

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In November 2022, there was a flurry of activity on social media as users reacted to reports of the supposed arrest of Mona4Reall, a Ghanaian socialite and musician, in the United Kingdom (UK) for alleged involvement in an eight-million-dollar fraud while residing in the United States before moving to Ghana.



On March 2, 2023, Mona4Reall topped social media trends again for allegedly getting sentenced to 10 years in prison, after being on trial in the UK.



However, these reports have yet to be officially confirmed and are largely based on various Insta-blogs and social media rumours.



One such blog, Aba the great, claimed that Hajia 4 Real's lawyer is back in town, adding to the speculation surrounding the supposed sentencing.



It will take further investigation to confirm these reports, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.



While numerous Ghanaians have taken to the micro-blogging site to share their viewpoints, one can't get their eyes off the many reactions by users.



Read some reactions below:





Hajia 4real will miss 2 Fifa world cups

5 African cups

2 olympics games

10 big brother naija

2 elected president

Na iPhone 14 dey now before you come back na iPhone 24…???????? pic.twitter.com/3R4ZrfVjE0 — Down Ball???? (@DownBall12) March 2, 2023

Beautiful Ghanaian Female Celebs With Prison Record. A thread.



1. Hajia 4real pic.twitter.com/Q7tRC4YIrW — Nungua First Lady ❼ (@ahJesssey) March 2, 2023

10 Years in Prison for Hajia 4real? Retweet this till she gets justice hmm. Her Husband doesn't deserve this pic.twitter.com/WXZX8fU9x5 — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) March 1, 2023

Hajia 4real would be sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud in the US and her daughter has been taken away from her by authorities ????????????‍♂️????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xtEfl5rkkt — big BASE ???? (@itsbigBase) March 1, 2023

Hajia 4real would be sentenced to 10 years in prison and will not get this again ???????????? pic.twitter.com/V13MvvWUkh — ABENA (@z_abena) March 2, 2023

Hajia 4real going to prison for 10 years. Very sad for her kid and husband ???? pic.twitter.com/CGkJKti1wx — Entertainment Yard (@eyard_) March 2, 2023

Hajia 4real would be sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud in the US and her daughter has been taken away from her by authorities. Slow. — Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) March 1, 2023

ADA/BB