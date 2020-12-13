Tabloid News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Source: Ghana Crusader

Mona Gucci claims Prince David Osei, Kalybos and others were paid GH¢ 5,000 after campaigning for Lydia Alhassan

Mona Gucci

Brouhaha between Mona Gucci and Afia Schwarzenegger is on again and according to Mona, the MP-elect of Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Alhassan, gave Prince David Osei GH¢,000 to share among the celebrities who stormed the constituency and campaigned for her.



Nevertheless, Schwar wasn’t happy about her share of the money, so had to call a friend to trash talk about Prince David Osei.



Mona Gucci also disclosed for the 100th time why Afia Schwar was sacked from the NDC party.



Mona Gucci repeated most of the nasty things we already know about Afia Schwarzenegger.

