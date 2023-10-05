Mohbad's murder case: Court remands Naira Marley, Sam Larry for 21 days

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

A Magistrate Court sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos State on Wednesday remanded Azeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite Balogun Eletu, alias Sam Larry, in police custody for 21 days.



The Lagos State Police Command had requested a 30-day custody period to complete their investigation, but Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun ruled in favor of a 21-day remand.



Many have accused the duo of having a hand in the death of an individual, an allegation they have denied. Mohbad left Marlian Records, owned by Naira Marley, on controversial terms last year, and his relationship with his former boss remained strained thereafter.



The police invited Naira Marley and Sam Larry and arraigned them before a Magistrate’s Court in Yaba, Lagos, on Wednesday. The court granted the police's request to have them in custody for investigation.



Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has declared Owodunni Ibrahim, also known as Primeboy, wanted due to his failure to respond to an invitation regarding the death of Mohbad. SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.