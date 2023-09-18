MohBad’s mum finally speaks about her son's tragic death

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Mrs. Aloba, mother to the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka MohBad, has finally spoken following the untimely death of her son.



Mrs Aloba in a video recounted the last days of her son and shared details of how his former boss, Afeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and his gang assaulted and victimized her son until his demise.



Speaking in Yoruba, she debunked rumors saying MohBad was mentally unstable, adding that her son lived in perpetual fear in his last days.



Corroborating MohBad’s claims of being given a whitish substance to consume, Mrs. Aloba said, “My son was in the studio working when the other boys were arrested. He wasn’t even in the house when officers visited.



“Upon his release, MohBad told me he was given something to drink, and from that day, things got worse.



“My son lived in perpetual fear till the day he died. His troubles began when he joined Marlian Music. He ceased to be at peace since that day.



“I was called on multiple occasions and told how my son was battered and assaulted by Naira Marley and his people.



“MohBad boycotted several shows because of information that Naira Marley and his boys could be at the same show.



“MohBad was not mentally ill. I have remained quiet because I wasn’t permitted to speak until now. He was married with a son. How do people tag such a person as mad?



“I was home when I got a call on Monday that my son had passed. I was just with him days earlier, this is painful.



“All the people spreading rumours about him, fear God.



“Whoever has a hand in his death will surely face the wrath of God.”



Mrs Aloba continued, saying she knew her son had bitten more than he could chew when he told her about his contract with Naira Marley.



“I knew trouble was looming when he told me about Naira Marley.



“I am calling on Nigerians to help me get justice for my son,” she pleaded, crying.



MohBad died on Tuesday, September 12, at the age of 27.