Moh's new single 'High Me' is on the way

Singer Moh

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Mohammed Mouazzen aka Moh is steadily becoming a force to reckon within the music industry as per his chain of brilliant releases. Today, the 'Belinda' hitmaker took to his socials to announce yet another incoming single, 'High Me', disclosing its cover art in the process.



Produced by Beat Monsta, 'High Me' is a buoyant love song that reverberates the beauty of Moh's sumptuous compositions. It's a clever mix of smooth downtempo beats and strings by Nigeria's finest guitarist, Fiokee; a combination that gracefully ferries Moh's emotive vocals to one Maria.



When asked about his thoughts and expectations for 'High Me', Moh was quite upbeat in his response: ''It's a song I'm very proud of and can't wait to let loose. I'm confident 'High Me' will exceed the support of my previous releases; 'Belinda' and 'Wahala', from the music community. I want to express my appreciation to the many fans, DJs, and bloggers for their immense love, I want them to keep the fire burning because there are lots of equally thrilling classics on the way''.



Moh's imminent breakthrough came at the hands of his debut single 'Belinda', which upon release enjoyed heavy rotation in Ghana, Nigeria, and even the United Kingdom, also earning a spot on Live FM's ''Top 10 Most Played'' chart for three (3) consecutive weeks, with over 500,000+ streams on all digital streaming platforms as well as making appearances on a host of sought after playlists.



Stay tuned for Moh's incoming single, 'High Me' on all your favorite digital music platforms come September 18. There's also an official music video on the cards in coming weeks, the countdown is on.

