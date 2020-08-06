Entertainment of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Moh's #WahalaChallenge grabs attention

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation, Mohammed Mouazzen

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation, songwriter and fan-favorite, Mohammed Mouazzen well known in showbiz circles as Moh has announced a video challenge for his song ‘Wahala’.



The song which is barely a week old, has earned the musician plaudits hence his decision to bring some more excitement to celebrate its release.



"Wahala is a feel-good song. Something for the ladies to dance to when they're getting ready to go out," he laughs.



"I’m hoping the song will just create the ultimate good vibes especially with everything happening in the world right now".



According to Moh, he intends rewarding his fans at the end of the challenge.



"All you need to do is to tag me mrmoh_official on IG and join the craze with your 30 seconds video," he says.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.