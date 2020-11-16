Music of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Moh outdoors new visuals for single ‘High Me’

play videoAfrobeat singer, Moh

Ghanaian Afrobeat star, Mohammed Mouazzen brings his smash-hit single ‘High Me’ to life in a dreamy new video that is nothing but eye candy.



Directed by Yaw Skyface, the mastermind behind many premier videos in Ghana, Moh’s new visual adventure sets sail with a refreshing aerial view of waves crashing against the shores of sandy coast.



The song’s tune sets in and fans soon get a glimpse of Moh and his heartbeat, both flanked by flowering plants on the porch of a serene seaside cottage drenched in sunlight.



Multiple shots ensue, climaxing at a sunset scene with the two sharing an intimate moment to cap off their on-screen romance.



Like every Yaw Skyface production, colours come off rich, amplifying the video’s tropical ambience to full effect. Moh is no slack either, sharing great synergy with the model on set.



Check out Moh’s visuals for ‘High Me’ me below:





