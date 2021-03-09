Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Moesha reveals one interesting reason she can never date a musician

play videoMoesha Boudong is an actress and a social media influencer

Popular Ghanaian actress, Moesha Buduong has disclosed that she can never date a musician because they are a group of wild creatures who spend their time mostly around a lot of women.



Explaining her point further, Moesha said, due to her jealous and overprotective nature, she’d rather stay far away from musicians.



According to the actress, hanging around most of them has made her realize that women form a larger percentage of their fanbase, a situation which she might never come into terms with.



“I’ll never date a musician. I’ve been around them and I think they’re just too crazy. When you’re around them, they are just all over the place and you’ll realize that. I have a lot of friends who are musicians and most of their fans are women and I cannot take that. I’m the jealous type. They just have so many women around them and it’s crazy. I don’t think I can date a musician,” she told GhanaWeb’s Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment.



Stating the only condition that will make her consider dating a musician, Moesha said:



“If ever I choose to date a musician, I want to be the only video vixen in all his music videos”.



One call recall that Kofi Jamar in an earlier interview with GhanaWeb expressed disappointment at some 'wrong' perceptions of women with regards to musicians in the country.



He was captured to have said: “Girls don’t trust you when you do this kind of work. There are rumours that all musicians are womanizers so they don’t trust us and it's sad.”



