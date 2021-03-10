Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Moesha pulls off 'Beyoncé vibes' in new dance video as she marks her birthday

Fully fitted in a black bodysuit coupled with a display of attitude, style and a ‘Caribbean flex’, Ghanaian actress Moesha Buoung has proven to be a ‘diva’ by all standards in a new dance video released on March 10, 2021, to commemorate her birthday.



The 2-minute long video captures Moesha along with three other dancers grooving to Beyoncé’s ‘diva’ song.



With the type of lighting, works, and the set display in general, one could tell that she put in a lot of work for such a shoot.



Not forgetting the fact that social media users were stunned as they never envisaged that the actress could dance the way she did.



Explaining the motive behind such a video and why she chose that particular song, Moesha wrote:



“My life has been an amazing adventure and such a blessing. I've been a crazy 'Beehive' fan of Beyoncé my whole life BUT this record, in particular, speaks so loudly to me - A DIVA is a female version of a HUSTLER: What a journey to finally get here. Life and Living it. All the stones that were cast at me, I gathered to build a castle in which I proudly rule today in grace and success. My birthday wish: Tag @beyonce and Send some blessings my way,”



