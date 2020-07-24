Moesha Boduong puts her huge curves on display

LifeStyle of Friday, 24 July 2020
Source: Pulse Ghana
Actress Moesha Boduong ends the week on a splendid note as she puts her huge acquired curves on display.
The 30-year-old socialite and actress didn’t want to enter the weekend without leaving her traces behind.
She took to her Instagram page to share a video cat walking while flaunting her Dr Obengfo-produced shapes.
Moesha Budoung rocked a side split straight dress with her glamourous makeup in the mix.
Though her curves are not natural, she is not shy to flaunt them with pride – after all, it’s her body and she acquired them with her hard-earned money.
Meanwhile, she has landed an ambassadorial deal with furniture maker, Furnat Ghana.
She shared the news on her Instagram page with the captioned: “I always welcome the opportunity to collaborate and partner with Brands that have real impact on everyday people. Super excited about this new Journey with Furnat Ghana and the prospect it holds.”
View this post on Instagram
I always welcome the opportunity to collaborate and partner with Brands that have real impact on everyday people. Super excited about this new Journey with Furnat Ghana and the prospect it holds Furnart Ghana Ltd is one of the first furniture and Joinery companies in the country. Established in 1974 through a partnership between two Ghanaian families and an Italian furniture designer who was a master craftsman and experienced carpenter. Furnart has survived many years of experiences and has begun a new rebranding exercise to serve her clients better. At Furnart, new designs and new work culture to meet the needs of today's furniture consumers is found. Located right in the heart of Accra at Nyaniba Estates in Osu, where the management and customer focused team welcome you. Furnart is waiting to see you soon. Call 0552784097 or 055278721 ???? with Ms Opeibea Omaboe, CEO of Furnart Ghana Ltd Think Wood, Think Furnart!!! Www.furnart-gh.com #brandinfluencer #brandpromotion #brandpartnership #moesha #brandposition
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.