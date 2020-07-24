LifeStyle of Friday, 24 July 2020

Moesha Boduong puts her huge curves on display

Actress Moesha Boduong

Actress Moesha Boduong ends the week on a splendid note as she puts her huge acquired curves on display.



The 30-year-old socialite and actress didn’t want to enter the weekend without leaving her traces behind.



She took to her Instagram page to share a video cat walking while flaunting her Dr Obengfo-produced shapes.



Moesha Budoung rocked a side split straight dress with her glamourous makeup in the mix.



Though her curves are not natural, she is not shy to flaunt them with pride – after all, it’s her body and she acquired them with her hard-earned money.



Meanwhile, she has landed an ambassadorial deal with furniture maker, Furnat Ghana.



She shared the news on her Instagram page with the captioned: “I always welcome the opportunity to collaborate and partner with Brands that have real impact on everyday people. Super excited about this new Journey with Furnat Ghana and the prospect it holds.”





