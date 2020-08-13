Entertainment of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: GH Base

Moesha Boduong is suffering financially yet drives a Range Rover - Gloria Kani

Kumawood actresses Tracey Boakye, Moesha Boduong and Gloria Kani

Gloria Kani, former bestie of Tracey Boakye said a whole lot in her Instagram live video and in a new snippet from the video, she exposed yet another secret Tracey Boakye trusted her with.



According to Gloria Kani, Tracey told her that Moesha Boduong is suffering financially as the men are no longer giving her money when she asks.



Gloria continued to say that, Tracey said she pities Moesha because she’s driving a Rang Rover but living in a rented room and as for her, she will never make such a foolish decision.



She went on to say how Moesha after going to do her butt surgery is not making much like she had anticipated.



Watch the video below:





