Moesha Boduong influenced buttocks enhancement among Ghanaian ladies – Kwaku Manu

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has stated that Moesha Boduong’s butt enhancement had a massive influence on Ghanaian ladies.



According to Kwaku Manu, although Moesha was an actress, she became popular in the showbiz circle because of her buttocks.



He added that the actress set the trend for buttocks enhancement and as a result, some ladies, as well as actresses, have followed in her footsteps.



“Moesha was an actress and one of the things that made her popular in Ghana was her buttocks. Her buttocks became a hit in Ghana. I can say that her buttocks influenced several ladies in Ghana. She is the reason why Ghanaian ladies think the men like big buttocks so they need to also do some”.



“Some Ghanaian actresses were also motivated by Moesha’s butt enlargement which is why it has become a common trend among them. I can say that Moesha Boduong made buttocks enlargement popular in Ghana. Because of Moesha, most ladies save money to undergo butt surgery”, he said in a video shared by thosecalledcelebss on Instagram.



His statement was made at the back of the report that the actress is fighting for her life as she is down with a stroke.



The cause of the socialite’s stroke is yet to be known but her brother confirmed her sister’s illness.



He also appealed for funds from Ghanaians so they could use them to cater for Moesha’s healthcare expenses which include therapy sessions and assistive devices.



So far, Ghanaian personalities like Fella Makafui, Becca, and Efya have participated in the fundraising to show their support to the socialite.



