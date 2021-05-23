You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 23Article 1268239

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: ghkasa.com

Moesha, Afia Schwar, Hajia4Real, Efia Odo, Dr. Louisa, others shake Stonebwoy’s anniversary concert

Photo of some celebrities that attended the concert play videoPhoto of some celebrities that attended the concert

Stonebwoy has finally held a virtual concert to celebrate one year anniversary of his ‘Anloga Junction’ album.

The dancehall act’s fourth studio album released last year, features a couple of A list artistes, both nationally and internationally.

Guest and celebrities who showed up were Moesha, Afia Schwar, Hajia4Real, Efia Odo, Dr. Louisa, Yaa Pono, Sefa, D Black, Quamina MP, Efya, Episode, Rocky Dawuni, Gloria Sarfo and many more.

The event was scheduled and held on the 22nd of May 2021 at the event center, Bayview Village, Accra in the Greater Accra Region.

Watch video below:



Some of the acts on the album include; legendary singer, Kojo Antwi, Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile, finest male vocalist, Diamond Platnumz, Keri Hilson, Alicai Harley, Jahmiel and Chivv & Spanker.

