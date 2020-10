Music of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah, Contributor

Mobi out with ‘Oma’ and ‘Superwoman’

play videoNigerian artiste Mobi

Budding Nigerian artiste Mobi has released two afrobeat songs titled ‘Oma‘ and ‘Super Woman.



The Hlogistics signee says both songs seek to portray a virtuous, pretty and supportive woman in a man’s life.



‘Oma‘ features Ghana’s Maccasio while ‘Super Woman’ features Jamaica’s Javada



Watch the video below:





