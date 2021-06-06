Moans and Cuddles: What women wish men knew about their sexual exploits

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 June 2021

This episode of Moans and Cuddles seeks to project the sexual desires of woman as well as take a look at all the factors that have been holding them back when it comes to communicating their sexual needs to their partners.



Host Paulina Dedaa Opoku sits with Lifestyle coach, Auntie Ami and Entrepreneur, Sharon Triddles as they probe the topic “What women wish men knew about them in their sexual exploits.” It is only fair that women voice out all the things their sexual partners are not doing right and suggest ways to achieving a happy sexual life.



“A lot of men want to be in control, we also want to tell them that we want to be in control. We sometimes want to be the men. Sometimes we want it the rascal way during sex. If you become a little bit rough on your girl or woman, it is so exciting. If you need to slap, slap her (buttocks). We love it… sweet pain,” Auntie Ami advised.



According to her, it is high time couples spice up their relationship by taking away the boredom and introducing some fun, which she intimated will assure sexual satisfaction.



What are some of the rules women want their men to break when it comes to lovemaking? Should the act be confined to the bedroom?



This episode of Moans and Cuddles has got answers to these questions and more.



