Moans and Cuddles: Normalizing healthy relationship in a side-chic, side-dude era

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Have you ever wondered why some individuals fear committing to their partners in a relationship?



Why are women and men joining the side-chic and side-dude gang?



Should we normalize romantic relationship that's undefined or uncommitted better known as Situationship?



Well, some individuals still don’t believe that true love exists due to heartbreaks and bad experiences at love.



On this episode of Moans and Cuddles, host Paulina Dedaa Opoku and her guests, table issues around Situationship and Relationship.



Why is commitment a difficult task for some people in relationships and even in marriages?



Find answers on this and more as our guests, Kelvin Brobbey, a content contributor at Deboniare Afrik, and PR Executive, Louisa Kwakye share their experience and thoughts on the subject in this episode.



Watch Moans and Cuddles below:



