Moans and Cuddles: Misconceptions about step-parenting

Step-parenting comes as a complicated job for persons who believe that being in a relationship or marrying someone with a child or children can be a difficult task.

No matter how you might see it, there are various accounts of relationships that have stood the test of time even with the presence of a child.

In this episode on Moans and Cuddles, host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku and her guests delve into the misconceptions surrounding step-parenting as well as provide tried and tested ways to live in harmony with your partner and their children.

Would you marry a man or woman who already has a child from their previous relationship? Would the number of children influence your decision? How do you deal with baby-mama and baby-daddy drama?

Find out answers to these questions and more on this episode of Moans and Cuddle on GhanaWeb TV.

