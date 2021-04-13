Moans and Cuddles: Misconceptions about step-parenting

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Step-parenting comes as a complicated job for persons who believe that being in a relationship or marrying someone with a child or children can be a difficult task.



No matter how you might see it, there are various accounts of relationships that have stood the test of time even with the presence of a child.



In this episode on Moans and Cuddles, host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku and her guests delve into the misconceptions surrounding step-parenting as well as provide tried and tested ways to live in harmony with your partner and their children.



Would you marry a man or woman who already has a child from their previous relationship? Would the number of children influence your decision? How do you deal with baby-mama and baby-daddy drama?



Find out answers to these questions and more on this episode of Moans and Cuddle on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the full episode of Moans and Cuddles below



