Moans and Cuddles Episode 12: Reaching mind-blowing orgasm

For a man, orgasm seems perfectly plain, simple and the reward for their diligent efforts at continuing the human species.



This is hardly so in the case of women and they tend to bring down the roof and make it such a big deal lately.



What really is the big fuss about orgasm and why do women get so bitter about it even though they are the last to reach it?



Is it a man's fault that women are created that way? Is sex all about orgasm and must every sexual encounter lead to an orgasm?



Multiple orgasms are the holy grail of women's pleasure. Everyone knows someone who swears she can pull it off, but few women actually experience multiples for themselves. But if you've never had multiple orgasm, don't give up just yet...



