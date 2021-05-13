Moans and Cuddles: Counselor Adofoli gives expert advice on relationship issues

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 May 2021

There are a lot of people in relationships and marriages who need counselling on matters that are affecting them.



On this episode of Moans and Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV, host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku sits with Counselor Frank Edem Adofoli as he offers guidance to persons who sent in letters concerning the challenges in their relationship.



Speaking on whether Ghanaians regularly seek the services of Counselors, Mr Adofoli who is the CEO of The Marriage Consult advised that couples seek help in the early stages of their marital issues.



“Don’t wait for your relationship to get to the place that things are not working before you start looking for Counseling. When you get married, get somebody who can help you when issues come so it doesn’t get overwhelming," Mr Adofoli advised.



He further added: “We don’t give advice, Counseling is a process on its own. I am helping you discover what actually is going on with you, then we take you through the process. It is just like going to the hospital…at the end, you have answers to some problems, you will feel good and better. Things will be cleared, the confusion will get better. These processes are formal, confidentiality is assured as nobody goes round to broadcast your issue elsewhere.”



Watch Moans and Cuddles below:



