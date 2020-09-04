Entertainment of Friday, 4 September 2020

Moans&Cuddles: What about your partner turns you on?

There are many things we do as individuals in our relationships that actually turn our partners on. Without these turn ons, relationships will be automatic, boring and will eventually die off.



What are some of these turn ons that help keep the spark in our love lives?



What will be the role of love, then?



Do people use turn ons as baits or blackmail?



In this edition of Moans And Cuddles, we will look at possible ways one can turn on the switch in their dying relationship to their advantage and how to keep the fire burning in our relationships.



Watch the full video below:





