Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Moans & Cuddles: Cheating in a relationship is a personal choice – Delali Dzansi

play videoDelali Dzansi speaking on Moans & Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV

Have you ever wondered why people cheat in a relationship despite claiming to love their partners with every single blood in their vein?



Is it that their partners don’t satisfy all their desires?



On the back of this million-dollar question, Delali Dzansi speaking on Moans and Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV has opined that cheating is a personal choice.



According to him, nothing can prevent a man from cheating on his lady and vice versa once their mind is made up.



“Cheating in a relationship is a personal choice, so whether you have Miss Ghana, a Nicki Minaj or even Cardi B as your woman, if you cheat, you’ll cheat,” he told the host Paulina Dedaa Opoku.



Mr. Dzansi, however, noted men are attracted to women who are open-minded, describing them as "360 women", he said that such ladies are quite knowledgeable and can bring a spark in their marriage or relationship.



“Such a woman too will not naturally like to have you all to herself. She will let you have your fun… she knows definitely you are going to come home because what she is doing is like a magnet and draws you home all the time,” he stated.





