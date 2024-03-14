Mix Master Garzy’s 2MG Music Foundation inspires hope through music

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Ghana Independence Day holds great significance for the nation, but for 2MG Music Foundation, it became a day of deeper meaning as they embarked on a journey of compassion at the Orthopedic Training Centre in Nsawam.



Benjamin Garzy Mensah, popularly known as Mix Master Garzy is the founder and CEO of 2MG Music Foundation, an NGO based in Ghana which is also affiliated with the 2MG Music record label.



Their inspiring mission of 'Touching Lives through Music', was achieved at the OTC Camp. On Ghana Independence Day, the music foundation arrived at the hospital with instruments, ready to uplift spirits and bring smiles to the patients.



As the musicians played, OTC came alive with the soothing sounds of music. Children had the chance to showcase their talents through dance and song, creating a fun-filled inclusive atmosphere. Niashun, Akua Music, Mr Drew and the Band Masters also entertained the audience.



The music served as a welcome distraction for the OTC members, reminding them of joy and resilience amidst their physical challenges. Each song imparted a message of hope, showing them, they were not alone in their journey towards healing. Beyond melodies, they forged connections and touched hearts, leaving a lasting impression on children, families and staff. Inspired, they pledged to continue spreading joy through music.



In commemorating Ghana Independence Day at OTC, 2MG Music Foundation embarked on a meaningful journey of compassion and solidarity. Through music, they brought smiles and hope to all, reminding us of the importance of supporting one another in times of need.