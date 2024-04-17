Mix Master Garzy earns 'Audio Engineer of the Year' nomination at TGMA 2024

Music of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: Joseph Amino, Contributor

Mix Master Garzy, the celebrated international record producer and sound engineer, has been nominated at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.



The Most Wanted Producer earned a nomination in the "Audio Engineer of the Year" category, which, according to the scheme, is adjudged by the board to be the sound engineer directly responsible for the recording, mixing, and technical production of the song adjudged as the "Record of the Year".



The Telecel Ghana Music Awards, together with its partners, announced the nominees for this year’s edition at the Grand Arena on Thursday, March 28.



However, not all categories were unveiled during the launch. As explained by the PRO of Charterhouse, these newly added categories, including the "Audio Engineer of the Year", had to undergo a rigorous review process to ensure accuracy before being announced.



"Manodzi" featuring Angelique Kidjo, track 17 off Stonebwoy’s "5th Dimension" album, which was creatively produced, mixed, and mastered by Garzy, secured him the nomination. Truly, this nomination serves as a testament to Mix Master Garzy’s craft, dedication, and creativity in producing music that has captivated audiences worldwide.



Garzy’s unique sound and innovative approach to music production and engineering have set him apart in the industry, securing him this well-deserved nomination.



This recognition not only highlights Mix Master Garzy’s individual achievements but also shines a spotlight on the importance of sound engineers in shaping the landscape of Ghanaian music.



As one of Africa’s most highly sought-after engineers, Garzy’s career spans more than a decade in music production with album and song credits on a number of very successful projects including "5th Dimension" by Stonebwoy, "World Best" by Patoranking, "Unveiling" by Becca, "Highlife Konnect" by Bisa Kdei, "Koko Sakora" by Dr Cryme ft. Sarkodie, "JO (Dance)" by FBS Music ft. Mr Drew, "Activate" by Stonebwoy ft. Davido, and more.