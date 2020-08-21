Entertainment of Friday, 21 August 2020

Miss Universe Ghana 2020 to be appointed privately

Ruth Quashie, Menaye Donkor Muntari and Akpene Diata Hoggar

The Coronavirus pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to Menaye Donkor Muntari and her Miss Universe Ghana Organization.



Traditially, the beauty pageant would hold auditions and the finalists would battle it out on a stage in front of a packed audience to be crowned Miss Universe Ghana.



However, that will not be happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In a statement signed by Menaye Donkor Muntari, the National Director of the Mis Universe Ghana Organization, the 2020 Miss Universe Ghana beauty queen will be privately appointed.



An earlier attempt to organize interviews with prospective beauty queens was unsuccessful.



“Our greatest concern is to ensure that the numerous people, both fans and staff of the organization who contribute to make this pageant a success are safe,” Menaye said.



She said the lady who will be privately appointed to undertake the role of Miss Universe Ghana 2020 will unveiled next month on television and social media platforms.







