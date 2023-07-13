Miss Teen Tourism World 2022 Calista pays courtesy call on Asantehemaa

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Calista Amoateng, winner of Miss Teen Tourism World 2022 has paid a courtesy call on Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III in Kumasi as organisers gear towards the 2023 edition expected to be held in Ghana.



Calista was in the company of her mother, Stacy Amoateng of Platinum Networks and Kofi Kakra Kusi, Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, among other dignitaries.



With a harmonious sound of a flute in the background, the queen of the Asante empire joyously received them and showered blessings upon their lives.



“God bless you,” said the Asantehemaa. “May you excel in your endeavors.”



In 2022, Calista who was 16 won the contest in the Philippines and was excited about the achievement. She described the event as a learning turf.



“It is just unbelievable, yet believable, that is just how best I can describe the feeling,” she told the media at the time. “The experience was very entertaining, it was very educative too because you get to learn about different people and different cultures and different foods, clothing, music. It was very exciting too.”



The nature of the pageant is such that, “When you win, you get to host the pageant in your country the following year, then you get a scholarship for your university education, as well as prize money,” said Calista.



Consequently, Ghana will host the 2023 edition from August 1 to 20. Four candidates have been unveiled as Ghana’s representatives after a keenly contested Miss Teen Tourism Ghana 2023.



They are Raphaelina Naana Asare, Petra Ama Agyeiwaa Kumi, Junia Del and Keziah Barnes. With these four personalities having been groomed, Mrs. Amoateng is hopeful the ‘host and win’ dream would be realized.



