Miss Kidi Ghana takes off in style

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The 3rd edition of Miss Kidi Ghana took off (launch) in style at the studios of TV Africa last Saturday.



But unlike the previous editions, this season has fused a cultural dimension aimed at equipping the 16 young delegates with their rich heritage.



The contestants with ages ranging between seven and 15 began their 13-week journey of the kids' pageant reality show.



They gave a foretaste of what to expect this season with their respective top-notch performances which endeared them to the audience at the launch.

Young artists - Fotocopy and Nana crowned the evening with spectacular deliveries.



CEO of ASKOF Productions Limited Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum summed up her speech by saying, "... it is a great platform to nurture our children who have pageantry at heart. Participants from the first two editions will bear me witness that they have become better versions of themselves after the pageant due to grooming sessions like public speaking. Expect the very best from us."



The contestants include Lisa, Abiannah, Nhyira, Michealla, Muntom, Jessica, Britney, Lydia, Dela, Isabella, Valerie, Emmanuella, Puriel, Ewuradjoa, Xornam, Juanita, Nkunim and Dutches.



This season's contest is in partnership with TV Africa and sponsored by Twellium Industrial Limited, Flora Tissues, Top Choco, Akorfa Designs, Mcberry Biscuits, Tule Fashions and Essential Cosmetics.



At stake for the winner is a crown, a sash an international trip, educational materials and products from sponsors, while first and second runners-ups would be entitled to crowns, sashes, an internal trip, educational materials and products from sponsors.



