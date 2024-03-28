Misplaced priorities - Sarkodie blasts government over dumsor at Tema hospital

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Michael Owusu Addo, alias Sarkodie, has commented on recent power outages and their impact, especially on healthcare delivery in the country.



He described the situation as a case of "misplaced priorities" by the people in charge while reacting to a viral video of a power outage at the Tema General Hospital.



There is a growing critique of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government following a viral video where medics and mothers grapple with taking care of babies in the dark using phone lights.



Sarkodie shared the video on his Instagram story (March 27, 2024) barely 24 hours after it went viral, captioning it, "The impact when we misplace priorities. We pray for these innocent babies."



In the latest video from the hospital, some mothers are captured fanning their babies with cloth because of the heat in the wards after the electricity went out.



A newborn is said to have died due to the erratic power supply situation at the facility, Accra-based GHOne TV has reported.



"Erratic power cuts on Tuesday evening plunged the neonatal unit of Tema General Hospital into chaos, resulting in the heartbreaking loss of a newborn," the channel posted on social media on March 27, 2024.



"The neonatal unit, where infants requiring intensive care are housed, relies heavily on electricity to sustain life-saving equipment such as oxygen support and emergency care devices. The generator intended to provide backup power for the unit is prone to shutting down when overloaded," their post added.



GhanaWeb did not reach hospital authorities at the time of filing this report to corroborate this claim.



The power distributor and the energy minister have dismissed calls for a power outage timetable from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh's remark that those who want a timetable should produce theirs has triggered a massive backlash online, even though the ministry has clarified that the comments were misconstrued.







SARA



TWI NEWS



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of People & Places with Cameron Duodu below;







