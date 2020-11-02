Music of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mishasha releases ‘1 by 1’ music video featuring MzVee

play videoDancehall artiste, Mishasha and MzVee

Budding dancehall musician, Mishasha has released visuals of her single ‘1 By 1’ that features MzVee.



The video was directed by Emmanuel Selormey (Selorm).



The collaboration forms part of the “Female Reggae & Dancehall Empowerment” project. The project, among other things, seeks to empower and encourage collaborations between female Reggae/Dancehall artistes in Ghana and across the globe.



It is spearheaded by Red Panther Music and Rave Record, Germany.



Watch the video below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.