Music of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: GNA

Mishasha, Shatta Wale exhibit dancing skills in 'Dorothy' music video

play videoAfro-beats singer Mishasha and Shatta Wale

Sensational Ghanaian Afro-beats singer Mishasha has released the visuals of her “Dorothy” hit single which features Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.



Directed by PKMI, the video comes along with entrancing visuals as both artistes joined forces in showing off some sublime dance moves.



The track itself carries a bright and upbeat melody produced by Peewezel and has had Afrobeats lovers dancing considering its vibes.



The music video captures sights of love and is undoubtedly of huge potential and would resonate with people yearning for affection.



The perfectly synchronized video has some beautifully choreographed scenes and could be a contender for the video of the year award.



Mishasha has been one of the fastest rising music stars in Ghana having had a string of releases within a year which has made waves across the continent.



Watch the video below.



