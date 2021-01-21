Entertainment of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts hasn’t helped musicians – Gasmilla

Ghanaian musician, Odartei Milla Lamptey, well known as Gasmilla, has stated that the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts has not helped musicians.



Speaking in an interview with Dr Prekese on Onua FM’s ‘Efie Ne Fie’ program which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, the ‘Telemo’ composer said the Ministry is political.



Gasmilla, otherwise known as International Fisherman, stressed that the Ministry has not promoted the affairs of musicians.



He averred they have to do more if they want to help musicians in the country. Adding that there is so much they can do to help if they speed up.



He further proposed for the Creative Arts to have an independent body or Ministry since a lot of people are involved.



Gasmilla believes it will benefit many people if the government invests in this Creative Arts sector.



