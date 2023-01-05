Minalyn officially announces breakup with Zionfelix

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Another celebrity relationship has ended as makeup artist Minalyn has taken to social media to announce her breakup with blogger Zionfelix.



According to the popular makeup artist who thinks this is the time to give an update about their situation, she has moved on with her life.



In a long post on social media, Mina cited that after another woman forced herself into their relationship, she succeeded in ruining her union with Zionfelix, because the blogger made it possible.



“If another woman was able to force her way into our relationship destroying it in the process, then this can obviously be attributed to the fact that my partner availed himself and deliberately opened the door for that to happen. This I can confidently say wasn't a mistake as claimed but was premeditated. You will all bear me out that it is unfair for someone's uncontrollable actions to be my headache or someone else. Posterity will judge us all. I wish him and whoever is involved well,” parts of the statement read.



She also dispelled claims that she and Zion had given birth to another baby.



“The rumors being speculated that I have taken seed and/or given birth to a baby boy with Zion being the father are absolutely false. There's no iota of truth in those speculations. I am not pregnant neither have I given birth to a baby boy,” she stated.



Earlier, it was speculated that Zionfelix’s parents stood against his union with Mina.



This according to reports, was as a result of claims that Mina was older than Zionfelix and also because of her tribe.



Mina and Zion’s flourishing relationship had never been the same since the blogger bore a child with another woman identified as Erica.



Read Minalyn’s full post below:



"Until the lion learns how to write, every story will glorify the hunter". I must admit that everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion, however truth must be told that some opinions are pointing to the wrong direction. It is against this background that I have resolved to write and address the subject matter being speculated about myself and Zion.



First and foremost, the rumors being speculated that I have taken seed and/or given birth to a baby boy with Zion being the father are absolutely false. There's no iota of truth in those speculations. I am not pregnant neither have I given birth to a baby boy.



Let me hasten to add that I have moved on with my life and no longer in an intimate relationship with Zion “Gold they say should be sold to the one who knows the value of it. If another woman was able to force her way into our relationship destroying it in the process, then this can obviously be attributed to the fact that my partner availed himself and deliberately opened the door for that to happen. This I can confidently say wasn't a mistake as claimed but was premeditated. You will all bear me out that it is unfair for someone's uncontrollable actions to be my headache or someone else. Posterity will judge us all. I wish him and whoever is involved well.



I wish to express my profound gratitude to all who sent me messages of encouragement and remembered me in their prayers. I am most grateful. To all those who out of hatred fabricated expensive lies against me and jubilated over me, I forgive you all but leave you in the hands of Jehovah. for vengeance is His. In life, It is said that "the dance of a mad man is only funny when he is not your family member."

Remember, the fall of brown leaves is a forewarning to the green ones. All said and done, I have by this medium concretely established the truth that Zion and I are no longer partners and share no intimacy.

May GOD continue to bless us all Happy new year. Shalom.”













EB/BB