Music of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

Mimi testifies in crisp visuals for debut single 'See'

play videoDorothy Yeboah (Mimi)

Burgeoning gospel music minstrel, Dorothy Yeboah, widely known by her stage name, Mimi is out with exotic visuals for her debut single; See.



As an admonishment to count every blessing God has brought our way, the new single reflects various instances where humans are most at times vulnerable and in need of divine assistance.



From getting married to conceiving a child, to graduating from university, the song positions God as that one person that can do it all for you without adding any sorrow.



It was produced by Kaywa for Highly Spiritual music and video shot and directed by Fif Wilson AMG.



It’s a sure testimony of God’s goodness throughout the changing scenes of life!





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.