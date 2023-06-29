Mimi Andani tears into Naana Blu; counters Mr. Drew

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician and CEO of Golden Movie Awards, Mimi Andani Micheals, has responded to Mr Drew's recent statement suggesting that record labels also benefit from artistes.



In light of the ongoing rift with her former signee, Naana Blu, Mimi Andani expressed her disappointment and labelled her as "ungrateful."



In an exclusive report by 3xtra.net, Mimi Andani emphasized the efforts made by her record label, The Darling's Record Label, in grooming and developing Naana Blu and six other artistes.



She invested significant resources and dedicated one to two years to their growth, with a unique focus on live performances, on-set etiquette, and grooming.



Mimi Andani stated, "I hope you know I started a record label, The Darling's Record Label. I had 6 artistes that I was grooming, and I groomed them for about one to two years. My concept was different. I wanted to groom them for live band, how to speak on set, how to dress before bringing them out, for two years."



However, Mimi revealed that Naana Blu breached their contract and left the label for another opportunity without properly ending their agreement, which led to her decision to halt the grooming process for the other five artists as well.



"One of them was Naana Blu if you heard the rift between us. She's still my artiste but she's somewhere else. The reason why I stopped is because of Naana Blu. Because of her ungratefulness, all the other 5, I stopped grooming them. She broke the contract," Mimi disclosed.



Mimi Andani further disclosed that she possesses unreleased music videos and songs from Naana Blu, which would have constituted almost an EP (extended play).



The artiste's departure without resolving the contract left these materials in Mimi's possession.



"She went somewhere else without ending my contract, and I have three videos unreleased. I have songs that are almost an EP," Mimi added.



Addressing the issue of legal action, Mimi explained that she chose not to pursue it due to Naana Blu's young age, and not wanting to cause further harm to her career.



Mimi had extended a favour to Naana Blu after being moved by her story and a desire to support her in pursuing a music career.



Mimi Andani responded to Mr Drew's statement, countering his assertion by highlighting the significant investment she made in grooming and recording videos for Naana Blu.



She clarified, "I spent over 200k cedis grooming and recording videos. She left in the middle to the new place she is. I am making this point to counter Mr Drew's earlier submission that a producer signing you is not a favour. It even takes the favour of God for someone to pick you over all the others, so I don't agree with him."



ADA/BB