Mimi Adani Michaels personally terminated my contract with her – Naana Blu

Ghanaian female singer, Naana Blu in an interview with GhanaWebTV

Ghanaian female songstress has debunked Golden Movie Awards CEO, Mimi Andani-Michael’s claim that she still holds a 10-year contract with her.



According to Naana, her contract with Mimi was amicably terminated some time ago and that she has no relationship whatsoever with her.



“I started working with Mimi in my second year at the university. Everything was fine and cool and suddenly she told me plans have changed so we wouldn’t do music anymore. She personally told me that she’s no longer interested. There was a discussion. An official disengagement. It was very amicable,” she exclusively told GhanaWeb.



She added that Stephen Mensah, former manager of eShun is currently and officially her new manager.



Background



Prior to this development, Mimi Andani Michaels said the public should disregard claims that Stephen Mensah, former manager of eShun is currently handling the affairs of Naana Blu.



According to the owner of a record label Darling Music, Stephen Mensah should stop releasing new songs of Naana Blu or prepare to refund the whooping half a million cedis she invested in her.



Stephen Mensah had earlier disclosed as being the manager of Naana Blu after his managerial issues with eShun. He revealed that his past experience has made him more cautious in securing proper and written documented contracts with his current musician Naana Blu.



But reacting to this, she said Naana Blu known officially as Abigail Mensah is signed onto her label with the stage name ‘cutie” and has not formally terminated her contract with Darling Music.







”I think the only thing he (Stephen Mensah) owes is the name Naana Blu. Anything aside that is mine including her teeth. I have 5 years more of a contract with her, we signed 10 years. I did that because she was in school. We knew because of that, she won’t be permitted to do more so hopefully after school then we work vigorously,” She established.





