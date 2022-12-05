Millitant Dance Family ready to ‘Push’ happiness to the next level

Entertainment of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Millitant Dance Family, a dance group made up of four individuals, is set to deliver captivating performances in their bid to inspire others to remain resolute and work towards achieving their goals regardless of the obstacles that may come their way.



Dubbed ‘Push’, the event is expected to be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Lords Wembley Plus, Loso Park, Accra.



“The show is intended to give back to the society as we have come from zero to hero. We’ll be doing a donation in the morning; we’ll play football in the afternoon and in the evening will be dance and musical performances,” said the group.



“The focus will be on the dance, actually. It is aimed at discovering talents. We want people to know that in this world, you have to push to be successful.”



“If you don’t push, you won’t excel. We are trying to encourage everyone to be consistent and God will make a way.”



According to Millitant Dance Family, they are well prepared to put up a stunning performance to entertain the audience. While they believe in their capabilities, they have extended invitations to other dancers for perfect execution.



“We’re more than a threat, we are very good dancers. Regardless, we’re trying to collaborate with other good dancers to send a message across to people who may be down,” the group added.



The Millitant Dance Family has been in existence for some years now. They gained the spotlight when a video of their performance with Black Sherif’s ‘Soja’ song went viral due to how beautiful the moves were.



The group has performed at many events including the Ghana DJ Awards 2022.



