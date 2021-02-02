Music of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Mike Akox eulogizes Stonebwoy for blessing his new jam Super Mario

Mike Akox has released a new video with Stonebwoy, titled ' Super Mario'

Mike Akox was quite elated with the hearty conversation he had with TV3's Mz Gee.



“The feeling on TV3 is a major one for me. I’m even shaking. Being on TV3, a very huge network is likened to being on MTV.”



“I manage myself. I don’t buy expensive stuff. So I advise the youths to save and invest. That way they don’t feel pressured and live within their means”, he stated with excitement.



While premiering the new video “Super Mario” which features Stonebwoy, he said “I opened for Stonebwoy at a show in Australia about 4 years ago. And after the show we met and through a few freestyles, the connection began from there. I even cooked for us and while he was leaving, and I’m like, when are we gonna work on something? Then he looked at me and said we will work. And here we are and I got him on this big record, Super Mario”.



On His Music:



My music represents antique culture. I don’t really sit down to write my music. When the inspiration comes I just enter the booth to record. My music is one that connects and resonates with everyone who listens to my type of music. Songs do impact people, songs do become major hits and I’m not limited to that. But I want my music to touch people and influence them, positively. He made references to Michael Jackson, James Brown who did perform across different audiences.



As an artiste who is new to the Ghanaian terrain, I plan my stuff well and make sure I pull the right plugs to get my music and videos across the right channels.



Mike Akox is a big Ghanaian Afrobeats Singer who sparked his career from Australia and has been defending the African genre actively for quite a while now. He has recorded in the studio with Sean Kingston, met with Wizkid, shared stage with Kranium, Stonebwoy, just to name a few.