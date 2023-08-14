Michy grants Shatta Wale’s wish, shaves off their son’s dread locs

Entertainment of Monday, 14 August 2023

Shatta Wale and Michy’s son, Majesty, now has a new hairstyle and netizens are reacting to it.



The 8-year-old boy has since had dread locs, a situation, his father had consistently complained about.



Earlier, in an interview with Andy Dosty, Shatta expressed his dislike for Majesty’s locs, adding that he wasn’t a part of the decision to grow it.



Stressing on the fact that he isn’t a fan of dread locs, the dancehall artiste said a full-grown man like him, hasn’t even dreamt of keeping such a hairstyle.



“I don’t like that hair. he will grow up to decide for himself. I am an artiste but I don't want my kid like that but you know he is with his mum and doesn't know anything. He will grow up to see that even his father is not a Rasta man because I have my future plans. I have plans of trimming my hair and going completely bald when I became a veteran,” Shatta stated.



However, Michy has heeded Shatta’s wish.



In a new development, she shared a video of Majesty at a barbering salon with his dread locs completely cut off.



The said video was spotted on her Snapchat, in which the last moments of her son‘s hair was captured.





Watch the video below:







