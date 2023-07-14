Michy discloses why she still has only one child

Entertainment of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Michy has shared some valuable advice for women regarding childbirth.



Speaking in an interview with Felicia Osei on ONUA FM, she emphasized the importance of considering one’s ability to provide proper care and support before having children, suggesting that women should slow down their pace of childbirth and only have as many kids as they can adequately cater for.



In the course of the interview, Shatta Michy also opened up about her personal reasons for slowing down on childbirth.



She acknowledged that times are tough and highlighted the significance of focusing on working hard to establish a decent living before bringing more children into the world.



“The economy is actually really hard now to have another kid and I feel like rather than giving birth to more children, you should rather work hard and create one or two rich kids in generation instead of giving birth to four, which will bring about a struggle in paying school fees. So, make sure you’re very stable before you have your next mother.”



Although the mother of one is interested in having more kids, but she’s much more focused on making financial decisions that will cater for the children.



“I would love to but I need money. If only God gives me the money, I am looking then I will have more kids. I just want to make sure that I am able to provide more than necessary for the kids”, she added.



Michy’s viewpoint stems from a practical and responsible perspective, as she believes that individuals should prioritize their financial stability and overall well-being before expanding their families.



By advocating for this approach, she hopes to empower women to make informed choices that align with their personal circumstances and aspirations.



Michy’s words serve as a reminder that thoughtful family planning can contribute to a better future, both for the individuals involved and the society as a whole.



By striking a balance between personal goals and the responsibilities of parenthood, women can pave the way for a more secure and fulfilling life for themselves and their children.