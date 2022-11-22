Michy ‘confronts’ GH Hyper for refusing to post Mona4Reall’s alleged scandal

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Michy, the ex-fiancé of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has confronted Mona4Reall’s official blogger for failing to post the latter's scandal but has done so to other celebrities in the past.



She met the blogger identified as ‘GH Hyper’ face-to-face at an event where she called him out for being bias.



It can be recalled that shortly after news of Mona4Reall’s arrest over an alleged 8-million-dollar fraud went rife on social media, GH Hyper took to Snapchat to lambast Ghanaians for spreading what he described as ‘fake news’.



“This is what you haters should be promoting instead, you chose to celebrate fake news. Ghana, let’s love our own regardless oo. That ‘Pull Him Down’ PHD attitude in Gh [Ghana] is becoming too much. You see a person rising then you guys develop serious hate for the person,” he earlier wrote.



Asides his rants on social media, the blogger till date hasn’t confirmed or denied the news and this has drawn concerns from individuals who are expecting a confirmation of some sort from him.



But reacting to this, Michy who chanced on GH Hyper on the red carpet of the ‘Rythymz on the Runway’ event held in Accra, did not mince words when they came face-to-face.



“GH Hyper your client get trouble you no fit post am. I know I am on video but I talk am. Your followers know that you are not real. Something happen, you no dey fit post am.”



On his part, the blogger ignored Michy’s query and only concentrated on taking videos at the event.



Watch the video below:







EB/AE