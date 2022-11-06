Michy begs Ghanaians to pray for Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Shatta Wale made headlines after he named his former manager, Bullgod, as a suspect in the 2014 murder of Fennec Okyere leading to calls for his arrest and the opening of the case involving the unsolved murder.



Reacting to the latest development, Michy, a former fiancée and mother to Shatta's son, Majesty, has called for "powerful prayers" on behalf of the Dancehall musician.



According to Michy, she senses danger and hoped that her former partner will not be implicated in the murder case. She explained that her family especially her son, will be affected should the unfortunate happen.



"I would plead with Ghanaians, to support the father of my child, Shatta Wale with powerful prayers. I just pray that the revelations coming in won't bring him further problems because once he is down, it will affect me and our son. So please pray," she appealed to the public during her show on Movement TV.



As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, the Ghana Police Service has reacted to Shatta's allegation and announced that investigations are ongoing.



The police statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, noted that they "have made contact with Shatta Wale, who is cooperating with us on the matter."







