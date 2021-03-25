Michaela Coel’s ‘I May Destroy You’ wins 2021 NAACP Award

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: museafrica.com

A series created by Ghanaian-British actress, Michaela Coel has won an award at the 2021 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Awards.



The awards honours outstanding performances of people of colour in film, television, music, and literature.



‘I May Destroy You,’ the critically acclaimed drama won the award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.’







Programme Name: I May Destroy You – TX: 08/06/2020 – Episode: n/a (No. 1) – Picture Shows: Arabella (MICHAELA COEL) – (C) Val Productions –



Photographer: Natalie Seery



Coel also wrote, co-directed, executive produced and starred in ‘I May Destroy You.’ The series follows Arabella who is forced to reassess everything, including her career, friends and family after being sexually assaulted in a nightclub.



Coel was born Michaela Ewuraba Boakye-Collinson to Ghanaian parents in London. She is a graduate of Guildhall School of Music and Drama and won the Laurence Olivier Bursary Award.



She won ‘Best Female Performance in a comedy Prize’ for her sitcom ‘Chewing Gum’ and ‘Breakthrough Talent of the Year’ at the 2016 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Craft Awards.



She was named as one of TIME Magazine’s most influential people in 2020.

