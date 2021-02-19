Entertainment of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Michaela Coel bags Broadcasting Press Guild Awards nominations

play videoCoel scored ‘Best Writer’ and ‘Best Actress’ nominations for her work

Ghanaian-British actress, Michaela Coel has earned two nominations at the 2021 Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) Awards.



The awards scheme recognises “outstanding UK programmes and performances seen or heard in the preceding year.”



Coel scored ‘Best Writer’ and ‘Best Actress’ nominations for her work on the critically acclaimed limited series, I May Destroy You.’



‘I May Destroy You’ also bagged a Best Drama Series (5+ Episodes) nomination. The series was created, written, co-directed and executive produced by Coel.



She plays the lead role of Arabella, who is forced to reassess everything, including her career, friends and family after being sexually assaulted in a nightclub



The 47th BPG Awards will take place virtually on March 12. Winners will be announced on Twitter using the hashtag #BPGAwards.



Full list of nominations below



Best Actress

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Dolly Wells (Dracula)

Letitia Wright (Mangrove, Small Axe)



Best Writer

James Graham (Quiz)

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9)

Steve McQueen, Courttia Newland, Rebecca Lenkiewicz and Alastair Siddons (Small Axe)



Best Drama Series 5+ episodes

All Creatures Great and Small (Playground Entertainment for Channel 5)

I Hate Suzie (Bad Wolf and Sky Studios for Sky Atlantic)

I May Destroy You (Various Artists Limited/ FALKNA for BBC One and HBO)

Normal People (Element Pictures for BBC Three and Hulu)

Small Axe (Turbine Studios/ Lammas Park for Amazon and BBC One)



Best Documentary Series 1-3 episodes

8 Minutes And 46 Seconds: The Killing of George Floyd (Sky News)

Freddie Flintoff – Living with Bulimia (South Shore Productions for BBC One)

My Family, The Holocaust and Me (Wall to Wall for BBC One)

The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty (72 Films for BBC Two)



Best Documentary Series 4+ episodes

Dispatches: all 2020 programmes (Various production companies for Channel 4)

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat (BBC Studios for BBC Two)

Portrait Artist of the Year, Series 7 (Storyvault Films for Sky Arts)

Once Upon a Time in Iraq (KEO Films for BBC Two)



Best Comedy

Friday Night Dinner, Series 6 (Big Talk Productions for Channel 4)

Inside No. 9, Series 5 (BBC Studios for BBC Two)

Staged, Series 1 (Infinity Hill/ GCB Films for BBC One)

This Country, Series 3 (BBC Studios for BBC Three)

The Trip, Series 4 (Greece) (Revolution Films for Sky One)



Best Entertainment

Big Zuu’s Big Eats (TwoFour’s Boomerang for Dave)

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, Series 3 (Owl Power for BBC Two)

Race Across the World, Series 2 (Studio Lambert for BBC Two)

Taskmaster, Series 10 (Avalon Television for Channel 4)



Best Actor

Shaun Parkes (Mangrove, Small Axe)

Matthew Macfadyen (Quiz)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

David Tennant (Des/ Staged)



Best Drama Series 1-4 episodes

Des (New Pictures for ITV)

Quiz (Left Bank Pictures for ITV and AMC)

Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse (Hartswood Films for Sky One)

The Salisbury Poisonings (Dancing Ledge Productions for BBC One)



BPG Breakthrough Award

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn (Lovers Rock, Small Axe)



BPG Innovation in Broadcasting Award

BBC for its Lockdown Learning initiative (BBC TV/Online/social media)

Grayson’s Art Club – Grayson and Philippa Perry tackling lockdown through art (Channel 4)

PE With Joe – Joe Wicks’ lockdown PE lessons (YouTube)



