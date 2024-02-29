Michael Danso delivers powerful message of faith in latest single 'Me Haw'

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: GNA

Ghanaian gospel musician Michael Danso has captivated music lovers once again with the release of the music video for his latest single, "Me Haw" (My Problem).



Known for his deeply soulful compositions, Danso's newest offering is poised to uplift and inspire gospel enthusiasts around the world.



With a profound sense of purpose and a steadfast dedication to his ministry, Michael Danso pours his heart and soul into "Me Haw," a heartfelt plea to God for guidance and deliverance in times of adversity.



The song, characterized by its poignant lyrics and emotive melodies, serves as a powerful testament to Danso's unwavering faith and resilience in the face of life's challenges.



Speaking about the inspiration behind "Me Haw," Danso shared, "'ME HAW' (My Problem) is a desperate chant to God to hear my cry and attend to my prayer.



“The song is a two-stanza ballad that uses explicit metaphorical expressions to narrate true-life experiences I have encountered which challenged my faith and resilience."



He emphasized that the song aims to encourage believers and non-believers alike to remain steadfast in their faith and seek God's intervention through prayer during difficult times.



Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, "Me Haw" showcases Danso's exceptional talent as both a songwriter and performer.



The song was written and composed by Michael Danso himself, with production handled by John Bempong at Big Praise Studio in Accra. Complementing the stirring melodies of "Me Haw" is the visually stunning music video, directed by Ignatius Media.



Through captivating imagery and evocative storytelling, the video brings Danso's heartfelt message to life, providing viewers with a poignant visual accompaniment to the song's powerful themes.







With the release of "Me Haw," Michael Danso continues to solidify his position as a promising figure in the gospel music scene.



Having previously released his debut album, "Divine Flavour," in 2021, featuring collaborations with gospel luminaries such as Joe Mettle, Koda, and Echoes of Victory, Danso is poised to build on his success with the forthcoming release of his second album in 2025.



As Danso's musical journey unfolds, "Me Haw" stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to spreading the message of hope, faith, and resilience through his music.