Michael Blackson turns down requests to stand as president

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American-based Ghanaian comedian, Michael Blackson, has stated that despite having recently become an American citizen, he is not yet prepared to lead Ghana.



This, came after several online users encouraged the comedian to run as an independent candidate when he inaugurated his new school in the Central Region.



“The Ghana youth wants me to run for president, and I just became an American. Let me enjoy being an American shit. I didn’t even get on welfare yet, Modasuckas,” he tweeted on January 10, 2023.



His post followed another tweet in which he expressed gratitude for the young people's consideration in thinking of him as a better candidate.



However, Michael claims that he is not even acquainted with the 16 regions of the country where he may assume such a duty.



“Ghana, I appreciate this but not right now; I don’t even know all the 16 regions in Ghana, lol,” he added.



On January 3, 2023, Michael Blackson commissioned his newly built school in his hometown, Agona Nsaba, in the Central Region.



Pictures of the facility, which seeks to offer free education for all students, have been splashed on the internet, and this has stirred congratulations from netizens.



The three-story complex, named "The Michael Blackson Academy," has been equipped with lots of classrooms and other amenities.



Earlier in 2020, the 49-year-old actor cut the sod for the construction of the edifice, and after two years, he took to social media to announce that it is finally ready.





The Ghana ???????? youth wants me to run for President and I just became an American, let me enjoy being an American shit I didn’t even get on welfare yet Modasuckas — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) January 10, 2023

ADA/BOG