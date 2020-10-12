Entertainment of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: face2faceafrica.com

Michael Blackson to build a school for hometown in Ghana

Michael Blackson announced he's building a school for his village

Ghanaian-American comedian, Michael Blackson, is currently back home, and he is giving back to his hometown in the best possible way that he can by cutting sod for a school project he says should be complete by next year.



Taking to his Instagram, the Meet the Blacks actor shared a video of the supposed site currently under construction. “Only thing that matters to me are the kids,” he captioned. “Education can help them understand everything so I’m building them a school in my village. By the grace of God they will be in class next year.”



In the video, Blackson, who was surrounded by some excited kids and was also in the company of Ghanaian Afrobeats star Fuse ODG, assuring them the educational facility would be completed soon.



“Next September you’ll have a school, OK?” he told the children. “You’re standing in your classroom right now. School is coming very soon, OK? Uncle promise you. School is on its way.”



The comedian also shared a series of photos and videos of him making himself at home, including hilariously hawking on the streets and even trying out the popular local dish, fufu with soup.



Blackson’s initiative follows a similar gesture by Lil Jon. The award-winning rapper and producer has so far built two schools in the West African nation.



“I’m all about helping children,” he told CNN in 2019. “Children are our future and every child deserves to have an environment where they can learn and flourish and gain knowledge.”



According to the musician, he was inspired to provide support when he visited the West African nation in 2017.



“When I saw the conditions where these children were trying to learn, one community they had a big mango tree and two classes were sitting under the mango tree and that’s not a condition conducive with learning,” he said. “Kids are going to get distracted, plus it’s extremely hot. It compelled me to want to do more.”



He added that being a father was also a contributing factor.



“Children shouldn’t have to suffer for any reason,” he told CNN. “One of these kids could grow up to be a scientist, a lawyer, an astronaut, the president of their country. I could create an environment where all these things could happen.”





